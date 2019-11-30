By Jeff Osborne
Progress staff
THREE RIVERS – Just a year after receiving a C rating from the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas via the Texas Education Agency, the Three Rivers Independent School District turned in a command performance, gaining an A rating in the most recent rankings.
“We’ve really come a long way on that, and I’m proud of the work our school board and staff have done to improve in that area,” said TRISD Superintendent Les Dragon.
“There are 20-something criteria you are rated on, including fund balance, tracking administrative costs and student learning expenditures. The district has certainly made some strong progress in that area, and it’s also a credit to the taxpayers and the appraisal district.”
According to the TEA website, “the system is designed to encourage Texas public schools to better manage their financial resources to provide the maximum allocation possible for direct instructional purposes.
The announcement was made during the Monday, Nov. 20 TRISD Board of Trustees meeting.
The board also selected Randy Davis to fill the unexpired term of Dianne Dye, who resigned so that a relative could be considered for employment with the district.
State rules require a board member to step down for at least six months when a relative is pursuing employment with the school district.
Dye has said she plans to seek re-election to the board at a later date.
Dragon said he was pleased to have two strong candidates — and parents for Three Rivers students — interested in the school board vacancy.
“We had Randy Davis and Roger Moya both apply for the open post, and the board chose Mr. Davis,” Dragon said. “Both were well qualified and had previously run for school board.
“Both are visible members of the community and have kids enrolled in our district.”
The term Davis was appointed to will expire in 2022, and if he chooses to remain on the board, Davis would have to seek re-election at that time.
One of the upcoming points of focus for the district’s students will be online testing in preparation for the upcoming State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness tests this spring.
“That will give our students and staff an idea of how well prepared they are for the STAAR tests, and what areas need additional work,” Dragon said.
“The online tests don’t always correspond to the results of the STAAR test, but they do help to give some indication of where the students are in getting ready for these tests.”
