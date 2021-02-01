Car trouble kept auditor Brian Thompson from being able to deliver his news in person, but the good news for the Three Rivers Independent School District was just as sweet via conference call for the TRISD Board of Trustees.
Thompson, with the Singleton & Clark accounting firm in Cedar Park, presented the results of the financial audit from an unusual location.
“I have the pleasure of presenting this audit to you from the front seat of a wrecker,” he told the board. His car broke down, but no one was injured, and he was still able to connect with the trustees and Superintendent Les Dragon.
“There are no significant deficiencies and no noncompliance with acceptable accounting practices, and there are no findings that are problematic,” Thompson said.
He noted that total expenditures for the most recent budget year were $21,311,892.
“When I look at that I want to see how much money you are spending each month on average and it’s $1.8 million, the lion’s share of which is debt payment via Chapter 41.”
That provision is some of the bad news for the district, which means that each month, only about $800,000 of its expenditures benefit TRISD. Meanwhile, $1 million monthly is sent back to the state through a Robin Hood funding plan.
The unassigned fund balance for the district is $2.6 million, which is “the money you can spend for day-to-day expenditures that haven’t been set aside for special projects,” Thompson said.
Not figuring in the $1 million monthly payments to the state, the district’s fund balance would cover about 3 1/2 months worth of expenses for the district, which is right where it should be, Thompson said.
“We like to see about three months worth of fund balance,” he said. “If you start getting it closer to six months, it begins looking like a war chest.”
One area of concern is the use of debit cards to cover some of the district’s travel expenses for students, teachers and administrators. Thompson said it would be safer to cover those expenses with credit cards, because the debit cards are more prone to fraud by a third party.
He said if the district is able to convert those payments to credit cards or checks, it would greatly reduce the possibility of fraud and also protect the district from significant financial liability.
“In Dade County, a district was out several million dollars (because of fraud), and they were unable to recover it,” Thompson said.
Dragon said he will check with the First State Bank of Three Rivers to see what options are available for protecting its account and getting away from the debit cards.
In other action:
• Dragon told the board that there is a new Three Rivers ISD app available for electronic devices that should help improve communications with parents, students and community members.
• Heard a report about a decreased number of students since the start of the school year, from about 540 to an average of 501. While some students have switched to a homeschool format, the majority of the decrease was due to students moving away from the area as a result of a decline in the oil industry. Dragon said over the last three years, as the oil boom subsided, the district has lost an average of 20 students per year as a result.
• Set the next board meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22.
• Set an election for May 1 for the next school board election. Up for election are the Place 6 and 7 spots currently held by Lee Benham and Thomas Salazar. The deadline to sign up to run for the school board is Feb. 13.
