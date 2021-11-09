Three Rivers Independent School District is holding its annual Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11.
The event, hosted in honor of veterans in the region and related to TRISD students, will be held in the student activity center gymnasium at 9 a.m.
The Three Rivers Honor Society will host a ceremony for veterans directly following the breakfast at 9:45 a.m.
“All veterans are invited to attend,” said Fidel Luna, TRISD teacher and NHS advisor. “Three Rivers ISD and Three Rivers NHS would like to sincerely thank all veterans for their service to our country.”
The district asks all veterans planning to attend to call 36-786-3603 [press 2] or email fluna@trisd.org to RSVP.
