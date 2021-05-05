A lawsuit over flaws in construction at Three Rivers Junior/Senior High School has resulted in a $36,000 verdict which was announced April 23.
The lawsuit filed by the district related to numerous flaws during the construction process.
Three Rivers Independent School District Superintendent Les Dragon said he had no comment immediately following the announcement of the verdict.
Although a settlement offer of at least $1.9 million had been made, Dragon said that amount would not have been enough to correct all of the deficiencies related to faulty work.
