THREE RIVERS – A Rockport man is dead following a crash Monday on Interstate 37 north of here.
According to Sgt. Nathan Brandley, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 5:50 p.m., 49-year-old August Leo Herrley of Rockport was driving a 2021 Freightliner semi-tractor that was towing a semi-trailer north on the interstate four miles north of Three Rivers. For reasons unknown, Brandley said Herrley veered off the roadway and down an embankment before the vehicle struck the pavement of the access road below.
Herrley was flown via HALO-Flight helicopter to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
DPS continues its investigation of the crash.