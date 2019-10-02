True Blue: GW Primary named one of nation’s best

By Jeff Osborne
Progress staff
GEORGE WEST – Earning a national distinction such as having a Blue Ribbon School campus is a rare honor, but it has become a habit for George West Primary School.
The campus, which serves students in pre-kindergarten through third grade, has earned the Blue Ribbon school recognition for the third time since 2005.
It was the only Texas campus to have earned the award twice in the last 14 years, and now extends that designation once again.
The school held a celebration of the honor on Thursday, Sept. 26, and George West Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Jim Rosebrock put the achievement in perspective.
“The foundation of George West ISD is here, the start of a student’s time in the district is here and it is a great and wonderful foundation,” he said.
“Only 362 schools around the country and 26 in Texas were recognized as blue ribbon schools, and we are blessed to have one in our community.”
Rosebrock thanked those who worked hard to earn the national award.
“I offer my heartfelt congratulations and appreciation for each of you who play a role in the school’s success and the district’s success,” he said.
“I know you have the kids’ hearts in mind every day, and we appreciate that.”
Christina Cortez, the primary school principal, credited the work of former Principal Pat James and the primary school staff for achieving the esteemed Blue Ribbon designation.
“I am thrilled that our school has been recognized again and want to thank Pat James for the strong leadership that he provided this campus for so long. I also am thankful for the great teachers and staff we have here, and I’m proud to be the principal of this campus.
“We have a phenomenal staff here, great students and strong parent support.”
Barbie Mosley, a George West High School English teacher whose children attended the primary school, said the foundation in place there helps fuel student success at other levels.
“It’s like Never-Never land,” she said. “Every teacher is great and helps prepare the students to do their best. Everybody on campus was awesome.”
Coretz said she, Dr. Rosebrock and first grade teacher Diana Aguilar will travel to Washington, D.C. to pick up the award.
The schools earning Blue Ribbon designation will be honored at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. in November.
According to the U.S. Department of Education, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program award recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools where students either achieve very high learning standards or are making notable improvements in closing the achievement gap.
Since 1982, the U.S. Department of Education has sought out and celebrated great American schools. The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging content.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.