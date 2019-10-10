THREE RIVERS – Two inmates at the Three Rivers Federal Correction Institute’s satellite camp were discovered to be missing about 4 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6.
The men were identified as Gustavo Lozano, 32, and Sergio Heredia, 47.
Lozano is described as a Hispanic man who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Heredia is also a Hispanic man who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes.
A press release from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Federal Bureau of Prisons notes that the U.S. Marshal’s Service and other law enforcement agencies have been notified, and that an internal investigation has also been launched.
Anyone with information regarding the possible location of these men are asked to call the U.S. Marshal’s Service at 713-718-4800.
The press release states that Lozano was sentenced to 87 months in prison in 2018 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 1 kilogram or more of heroin.
Heredia was sentenced to 180 months in prison in 2016 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.The satellite camp at FCI Three Rivers is a minimum security facility that houses 267 male inmates.
