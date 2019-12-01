TILDEN – Two San Antonio residents were recently arrested in front of the McMullen County Independent School District and face charges for possession of a controlled substance.
The traffic stop which resulted in the detention of Oscar Barrera, 61, and Desiree Nicole Villegas, 23, took place at 11:49 a.m.on Oct. 31.
During a traffic stop on the vehicle that Barrera and Villegas were in, McMullen County sheriff’s deputies discovered that there was an arrest warrant out of Bexar County for Villegas for possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
During enforcement, it was determined that Barrera gace false identification, and he was arrested. At that time, Barrera was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
Both Villegas and Barrera were arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail.
In other enforcement action:
• At 2:56 p.m. Oct. 28, a traffic stop was made on Highway 72 near County Road 304 for a moving vioation.
It was determine the driver did not have a valid license and also did not have current insurance on the vehicle.
The driver was issued citations and the vehicle was impounded.
• At 2:44 p.m. Oct. 30, a traffic stop was made at Recreation Road 8 and Richter in Calliham for a moving violation.
The driver did not have a valid license or current insurance.
The driver was issued citations and the vehicle was impounded.
• At 9:43 a.m. Oct. 30, a traffic stop was made on Highway 16 near Farm to Market Road 624 for a vehicle that had an equipment violation.
The driver had an invalid license. Also, the vehicle displayed a Texas dealer temporary tag which was unauthorized for anyone except a dealer or vehicle salesman to display for personal use.
The driver was issued citations and the vehicle was impounded.
• At 8:50 p.m. Oct. 30, a traffic stop was made on Highway 16 near FM 3445 for a moving violation.
The driver had an invalid license.
A citation was issued and the vehicle was impounded.
• At 9:30 a.m. Oct. 30, deputies responded to Highway 97 at Franklin Ranch Road because of reports of damage to a utility pole with flashing yellow lights.
It was determined that the utility pole was damaged by a vehicle hitting it, causing a power outage to the lights.
The driver fled the scene of the crash. The incident is being investigated.
• At 10:28 p.m. Nov. 1, a traffic stop was made on Highway 16 near the Nueces River on a vehicle for a moving violation.
It was discovered that the driver had an active arrest warrant out of Victoria for theft of property.
The driver was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail. The vehicle was impounded.
• At 1:21 p.m. Nov. 3, a traffic stop was made on Highway 16 in Tilden on two vehicles that were towing other vehicles and displayong Arizona temporary tags.
These tags are only valid in the state of Arizona.
During enforcement it was discovered that both vehicles being driven were salvage motor vehicles which are not permitted to operate on Texas roadways.
Both drivers were arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail.
They are charged with operating nonrepairable and salvage motor vehicles.
The men arrested were Jaime Donaldo Morales Vasquez, 55, and Mainor Fernando Lopez Pineda, 46, both of Guatemala.
• At 1:25 p.m. Nov. 7, a traffic stop was made at Highway 16 and Wheeler Road for a moving violation.
The driver did not have a valid license. Citations were issued and the vehicle was impounded.
• At 7:06 a.m. Nov. 9, a traffic stop was made on FM 624 east if Highway 16 for a moving violation.
The driver did not have a vlaid license, and the driver also had previous convictions.
The driver was booked into the Live Oak County Jail, and the vehicle was released to a licensed driver.
• At 1:16 p.m. Nov. 9, a traffic stop was made on Highway 16 at Cinco Millas Road on a vehicle that had made multiple moving violations.
The driver did not have a valid license or insurance on the vehicle.
The driver was issued citations and arrested for driving while license invalid with previous convictions.
The vehicle was impounded.