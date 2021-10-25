The ongoing border crisis is worsening by the day, so it comes as no surprise that the rate of incidents involving undocumented immigrants in Live Oak County have worsened along with it.
In the month of September, there were 22 pursuits involving undocumented immigrants with either a stolen car, or bailouts – or both. Already, for the month of October, that number has nearly been surpassed with 19 pursuits since the beginning of the month. These include at least five incidents this week alone.
The county, on Oct. 11, sent out an alert that a bailout occurred in the area bordered by the I-37 northbound access road, FM 1358, County Road 229 and County Road 207, and two subjects were reported “at large.”
On Oct. 12, another alert was sent out reporting a bailout on FM 1596 neat U.S. Highway 59, and that law enforcement were looking for “two Hispanic males that fled the vehicle on foot.”
Later that day, yet another incident was reported, involving 15 individuals fleeing an overturned water truck.
For Live Oak County Deputy Sheriff Charles Strolney, the problem may still be worse than people realize.
“Some of these ‘chases’ aren’t even chases,” Strolney said. “They’ll just see an officer and bail off the road and take off, because a lot of them are (driving)stolen vehicles.”
According to Strolney, Live Oak County has several thruways bringing undocumented immigrants this way.
“We’ve got (U.S. Highway) 59, we’ve got (U.S. Highway) 31 and we’ve got (Interstate) 37, and they all come together in our county,” Strolney explained. “And a lot of these pursuits happen on our county roads. They’re traveling everywhere, but they’re trying to avoid the towns.”
There are two loaded questions that often come to mind when dealing with the rise of undocumented immigrant incidents, and the border crises: why is it getting worse and what can be done to curb the problem?
The answers to both questions, according to Strolney, are remarkably similar.
“Our federal government is not doing its job at the border,” Strolney said, adding, “Our federal government has to do something with the borders. That’s where it’s all coming from.”
Strolney also explained that while Live Oak County is mostly just a thruway that undocumented immigrants use to get to their main destination – whether it be drivers heading to pick up a load of individuals down south in a stolen vehicle, or heading north with a load (which leads to the disconcerting number of bailouts) – there are some reported incidents where they have stayed in the county.
“We have found stash places where they’re stashing them,” Strolney said. “We’ve found vehicles stashed in our rural areas, where we’ve had our officers come across them on different people’s properties and you can tell they’ve been actually staging the people throughout our county.
“I know on Facebook, people say that we don’t ever catch nobody, but they aren’t out there watching how this all happens. Where there’s two or three officers and there’s 15 or 20 of them bailing in the bush, it’s just – you’re really limited.”
When they are caught though, undocumented immigrants are turned over to border patrol and the drivers of stolen vehicles are arrested and prosecuted. Recently, three drivers of stolen vehicles involved in undocumented immigrant incidents were charged and sentenced to prison.
“We need to put it out there,” Strolney added, on the continued need for more awareness from the public and the brevity of the situation in Live Oak County. “It’s very dangerous.”
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•