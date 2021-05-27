Leslie Walker with Unify to Beautify of George West gave the Live Oak County Commissioners Court an update of efforts underway in the city.
“Unify to Beautify has done quite a few things around the courthouse and the library and spent a little over $2,000 to enhance the landscape at the (George West) library,” she said.
The irrigation system that had previously been fixed stopped working again after the freeze, meaning that Walker had to transport water for plants outside the library in gallon jugs. She said there was no hose present at the library, and ones that had been kept there previously are missing.
She asked commissioners to consider installing a sprinkler system there to help keep the plants alive and healthy.
Another item planned for the courthouse area is the purchase of a large ornamental trash can near the Geronomio exhibit that will match a nearby bench. The estimated cost will be almost $1,000, Walker said.
She added that she noticed a dead oak tree on the courthouse lawn covered with moss, and recommended the tree be “taken out sooner rather than later” to avoid any problems spreading to other trees neaby.
