Live Oak County held its primary elections on Tuesday, March 1. With 15 of 15 precincts reporting in Live Oak County, the following are the unofficial results of the contested races from election day, including early voting and absentee ballot results.
UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 15
Republican
• Steve Schmuker, Jr., 170 votes or 7.29%
• Aizar Cavazos, 16 votes or .69%
• Mauro Garza, 206 votes or 8.84%
• Monica De La Cruz, 1,571 votes or 67.4%
• Vangela Churchill, 15 votes or .64%
• Ryan Krause, 202 votes or 8.67%
• Sara Canady, 93 votes or 3.99%
• Angela Juarez, 7 votes or .3%
• John C. Lerma, 51 votes or 2.19%
Democratic
• Michelle Vallejo, 46 votes or 22.22%
• Vanessa Stephanie Tijerina, 55 votes or 26.57%
• Eliza Alvarado, 31 votes or 14.98%
• Ruben Ramirez, 45 votes or 21.74%
• Julio Garza, 17 votes or 8.21%
• John Villarreal Rigney, 13 votes or 6.28%
GOVERNOR
Republican
• Gov. Greg Abbott, 1,832 votes or 74.41%
• Rick Perry, 80 votes or 3.25%
• Don Huffines, 126 votes or 5.12%
• Chad Prather, 166 votes or 6.74%
• Allen B. West, 218 votes or 8.85%
• Danny Harrison, seven votes or .28%
• Paul Belew, 11 votes or .45%
• Kandy Kaye Horn, 22 votes or .89%
Democratic
• Beto O’Rourke, 187 votes or 85%
• Michael Cooper, 16 votes or 7.27%
• Rich Wakeland, four votes or 1.82%
• Joy Diaz, eight votes or 3.64%
• Innocencio (Inno) Barrientez, five votes or 2.27%
LT. GOVERNOR
Republican
• Daniel Miller, 243 votes or 10.81%
• Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, 1,698 or 75.53%
• Aaron Sorrells, 104 votes or 4.63%
• Trayce Bradford, 89 votes or 3.96%
• Todd M. Bullis, 51 votes or 2.27%
• Zach Vance, 63 votes or 2.80%
Democratic
• Michelle Beckley, 57 votes or 28.5%
• Mike Collier, 77 votes or 38.5%
• Carla Brailey, 66 votes or 33%
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Republican
• George P. Bush, 651 or 27.36%
• Eva Guzman, 335 votes or 14.08%
• Louie Gohmert, 296 votes or 12.44%
• Ken Paxton, 1,097 votes or 46.11
Democratic
• Mike Fields, 22 votes or 10.73%
• Lee Merritt, 25 votes or 12.2%
• Joe Jaworski, 30 votes or 14.63%
• S. “TBone” Raynor, eight votes or 3.9%
• Rochelle Mercedes Garza, 120 votes or 58.54%
COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS
Republican
• Glenn Hegar, 1,700 votes or 85.95%
• Mark V. Goloby, 278 votes or 14.05%
Democratic
• Angel Luis Vega, 98 votes or 50%
• Tim Mahoney, 41 votes or 20.92%
• Janet T. Dudding, 57 votes or 29.08%
COMMISSIONER OF THE GENERAL LAND OFFICE
Republican
• Weston Martinez, 233 votes or 11.65%
• Don W. Minton, 244 votes or 12.20%
• Tim Westley, 524 votes or 26.20%
• Rufus Lopez, 82 votes or 4.1%
• Jon Spiers, 253 votes or 12.65%
• Ben Armenta, 18 votes or .9%
• Victor Avila, 137 votes or 6.85%
• Dawn Buckingham, 509 votes or 25.45%
Democratic
• Michael Lange, 24 votes or 12.18%
• Jinny Suh, 30 votes or 15.23%
• Sandragrace Martinez, 100 votes or 50.76%
• Jay Kleberg, 43 votes or 21.83%
COMMISSIONER OF AGRICULTURE
Republican
• Sid Miller, 1,491 votes or 71.55%
• James White, 463 votes or 22.22%
• Carey A. Counsil, 130 votes or 6.24%
Democratic
• Susan Hays, 154 votes or 80.63%
• Ed Ireson, 37 votes or 19.37%
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER
Republican
• Sarah Strogner, 470 votes or 24%
• Dawayne Tipton, 300 votes or 15.32%
• Marvin “Sarge” Summers, 290 votes or 14.81%
• Wayne Christian, 656 votes or 33.5%
• Tom Slocum, Jr., 285 votes or 242 votes or 12.36%
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PL. 9
• Evan Young, 1208 votes or 65.19%
• David J. Schenck, 645 votes or 34.81%
JUSTICE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS, PL. 5
• Scott Walker, 1325 votes or 70.74%
• Clint Morgan, 548 votes or 29.26%
MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DIST. 3
• Lana Jean Holland, 1,632 votes or 75.24%
• Ken Morrow, 537 votes or 24.76%
STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 31
• Ryan Guillen, 1,394 votes or 59.45%
• Mike Monreal, 826 votes or 35.22%
• Alena Berlanga, 125 votes or 5.33%
JUSTICE, 13TH COURT OF APPEALS DISTRICT, PL. 3
• Aaron Pena, 1,274 votes or 68.9%
• Ysmael Fonseca, 575 votes or 31.1%
Proposition 1
In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.
Prop. 1 passed with 2,305 votes for and 111 against.
Proposition 2
Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.
Prop. 2 passed with 1,910 votes for and 417 against.
Proposition 3
Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.
Prop. 3 passed with 2,185 votes for and 224 against.
Proposition 4
Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.
Prop. 4 passed with 2,213 votes for and 162 against.
Proposition 5
Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.
Prop. 5 passed with 2,068 votes for and 277 against.
Proposition 6
The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.
Prop. 6 passed with 1,986 votes for and 332 against.
Proposition 7
Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.
Prop. 7 passed with 2,362 votes for and 50 against.
Proposition 8
Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.
Prop. 8 passed with 2,267 votes for and 133 against.
Proposition 9
Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.
Prop. 9 passed with 2,201 votes for and 203 against.
Proposition 10
Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.
Prop. 10 passed with 2,280 votes for and 110 against.
For more information on the Live Oak County election results, visit: https://results.texas-election.com/county .
