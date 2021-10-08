Valero donates $10,000 to local American Legion post

Valero Three Rivers Refinery VP/GM, Erik Simpson, stands with representatives from the American Legion including: Martin Repka, Angie Ponce (chaplain), Becky Lopez, Joe Crawford (secretary/historian), Linda Crawford, Rosendo Pena Jr. (commander), Pablo Cruz (staff judge advocate), Emily Cruz (sergeant of arms), Reynaldo Trevino (vice commander), Audelia Trevino (vice president), Carmelita C. Moreno (auxiliary president), Guadalupe Valdez. (Photo courtesy of Darcy Schroeder)

Valero Three Rivers Refinery presented members of the American Legion Post 413 with a $10,000 check to help with building improvements, including updating the restrooms to make them handicapped accessible.

“Our local American Legion does tremendous work supporting veterans as well as the entire community,” said  Erik Simpson, vice president and general manager of the Valero Three Rivers Refinery. “Valero is happy to help in the efforts to upgrade their Legion Hall and hope the building will continue to be used for community events for years to come.”

The donation is greatly appreciated, post chaplain Angie Ponce said.

“Our building is a hundred years old. We rent it out for parties, meetings, other community events and funerals,” she said. “We are excited to start our renovations and appreciative to Valero for helping us kick off our fundraising.”

In 2019, Valero volunteers installed five new flag poles in front of Post 413’s Legion Hall to represent the different branches of the military.

Submitted by Darcy Schroeder

 

