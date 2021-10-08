Valero donates $10,000 to local American Legion post

Valero Three Rivers Refinery VP/GM, Erik Simpson, stands with representatives from the American Legion including: Martin Repka, Angie Ponce (chaplain), Becky Lopez, Joe Crawford (secretary/historian), Linda Crawford, Rosendo Pena Jr. (commander), Pablo Cruz (staff judge advocate), Emily Cruz (sergeant of arms), Reynaldo Trevino (vice commander), Audelia Trevino (vice president), Carmelita C. Moreno (auxiliary president), Guadalupe Valdez. (Photo courtesy of Darcy Schroeder)