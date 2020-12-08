Children’s charities in Live Oak, McMullen and Bee counties will have a brighter Christmas – and more funding throughout the year – thanks to donations from Valero and its business partners.
Valero Three Rivers Refinery awarded $200,000 to six local charities with funds raised through the Valero Energy Foundation and the Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children. The 2020 Valero Texas Open golf tournament, part of the PGA Tour was cancelled because of COVID-19, but charity funds still arrived in large numbers – more than $14 million generated for charities across the nation.
Local recipients included:
• Live Oak-McMullen County Child Welfare Inc.
• Boys and Girls Club of Beeville
• The Beeville Vineyard, Inc.
• Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Bee, Live Oak and McMullen Counties, also serving San Patricio County
• CASA of South Texas
• Safer Path Family Violence Shelter, Inc.
Live Oak-McMullen County Child Welfare helps to meet the needs of children in both Live Oak and McMullen counties, including food, medicine, clothing, glasses, and rent and utility assistance.
The Boys and Girls Club of Beeville helps to meet the recreational needs of children by providing fun and safe recreational and learning activities, promotes children’s participation in the arts through creativity and promotes health, character building and leadership programs.
The Beeville Vineyard Inc. unites faith-based donors throughout the area to help meet the needs of children and their families. It was founded in 1984 as a partnership of local churches working together to meet community needs.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Bee, Live Oak and McMullen Counties and CASA of South Texas, which serves Atascosa, Frio, La Salle, Karnes and Wilson counties helps to ensure children have someone looking out for them and promoting their best interests both in and outside of the courtroom.
“Ever since we opened our doors (in November 2015) Valero has been been very, very generous in supporting our mission,” said Brenda Dees, executive director of CASA of Bee, Live Oak and McMullen Counties.
“It was their grants over a two-year period that actually helped us purchase the building we’re in.”
Also receiving a grant was Safer Path Family Violence Shelter, located in Pleasanton, which provides help for children and adults who have been impacted by domestic abuse.
Erik Simpson, a vice president for Valero and the general manager of Valero Three Rivers Refinery, said even with the unusual circumstances of 2020, it was as important as ever for charities to receive sustaining funds to support their missions throughout the year.
“It feels good to provide support for these charities and the work they do for children in our community,” he said. “We appreciate all of the Benefit for Children sponsors and donors for making this happen.”
The nationwide impact of these financial contributions is something Valero celebrates each year.
“We are blessed by our long-standing relationships with our tournament and Benefit for Children sponsors,” said Valero Chairman and CEO Joe Gorder. “We are stronger together.”
Since its inception, Valero Texas Open and Benefit for Children has raised more than $167 million and is among the PGA’s top charitable events. The partnership between Valero and the PGA will last through at least 2028. Valero’s Leadership Team is involved in selecting the award recipients each year.
