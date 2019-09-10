Contributed information
Live Oak County VFW Post 6119 and Auxiliary and American Legion Post 413 will honor Patriot Day (9/11) at the Live Oak County Courthouse, Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 9 a.m.
The VFW will conduct a flag ceremony with VFW and Auxiliary members and guests. All present are invited to share their experiences on that day and their thoughts.
Those attending can join this event for remembrance and support for the fire departments, police, military, medical staffs and citizens, all trying to save the injured involved at each of the terrorist attack locations.
This event will be also displayed on the electronic bill boards at both the Three Rivers and George West City Halls.