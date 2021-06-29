VFW honors women veterans

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6119 gathered at their headquarters on Leroy Street in Three Rivers to celebrate Women Veterans Day, honoring women from the area and nationwide who have served their country.
The event was held on June 12, and was the first time the Live Oak County VFW Post celebrated the occasion. Auxiliary member Nancy Coquat noted that Texas recognized the holiday in 2019, although many 2020 celebrations were canceled because of COVID-19.
Auxiliary member Katie Mackey said she first learned about women veterans from her father Kevin, who was a member of the U.S. Navy and talked about serving alongside both men and women.
Among those attending the festivities was Elizabeth Ellis, Live Oak County justice of the peace for precinct 1, who served in the Army National Guard.
Ellis currently lives with her husband and son in the Lagarto area near Lake Corpus Christi.
“I wasn’t deployed but I served active duty and went through the same basic training,” she said. She added that the training was difficult and was a big challenge, but that she kept going.
“When I got out of high school (in Kingsville) I moved to Waco and worked for the police department, and I signed up as an administrative specialist for the National Guard,” Ellis said.
After basic training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina, she drilled with her unit in Brownwood. In order to become an officer she went through additional training and in 1999 was commissioned as a second lieutenant.
She worked as an intelligence officer in Arizona, earning top security clearance before eventually returning to Texas.
Ellis and her husband moved to Live Oak County in 2002 where she worked as a reserve deputy for the sheriff’s office and also as an investigator for Child Protective Services before running for justice of the peace.
“I love Live Oak County – I don’t see me going anywhere,” Ellis said.
Asked her favorite job while she served in the military, Ellis said it was working with tank crews.
“I was able to get in tanks, but once I became an officer I couldn’t do that any more,” she said. “Then I had to be the boss and I couldn’t play any more.”
She said she encouraged anyone considering serving to do so.
“I definitely recommend it,” she said. “I learned a lot, and it definitely teaches you respect.”
Auxiliary member Sallie Mackey said the oldest living veteran from Live Oak County is Roberta Maureen Lamm Davis, 104, who is now living in Pleasanton. Born Feb. 22, 1917, she enlisted in the Women’s Army Corps on Dec. 9, 1942, during World War II. Davis still has at least one relative living in George West.
Mackey has a list of more than 40 women veterans with ties to Live Oak and McMullen counties. One of them, Col. Nellie Leah Henley, served for 30 years as an Army nurse during World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Henley lived in George West for 35 years. She retired from the military in 1972.
One Live Oak County woman who is currently serving in the military is Kaitlyn “KK” Shipman, a member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Shipman, a 2015 graduate of Three Rivers High School, is stationed in Okinawa.
