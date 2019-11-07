VFW Post 6119 of Live Oak County will serve meals consisting of fried fish, cole slaw, beans and dessert for $9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the post, 106 E. Leroy St. in Three Rivers, next to the library.
Meals will be packaged for takeout, but tables will be available on the lawn for those who want to stay and chat with a veteran.
There will also be a drawing for a quilt made by members of the VFW Auxiliary, as well as door prizes.
The VFW asks community remembers to remember veterans on Monday, Nov. 11 — Veterans Day.