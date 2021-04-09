The brother of war hero Clovis Ray will be the guest speaker at the annual Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce Banquet, scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, April 12, at the Three Rivers Independent School District’s Student Activities Center.
Eddie Ray is chief financial officer for a Houston chemicals company and a 1995 graduate of Three Rivers High School. A graduate of Macalester College, he earned his Master of Business Administration from the University of Chicago and is a certified public accountant and certified treasury professional. Eddie is Clovis’ twin brother and said he they shared many wonderful experiences together. Eddie and his wife Kristine have four children and live in Houston.
Clovis, who also grew up in Three Rivers and graduated from TRHS in 1995, died on March 12, 2012, while leading a U.S. Army infantry platoon in the Kunar Province of Afghanistan during America’s War on Terror. Clovis was killed when Afghan insurgents attacked his unit with an improvised explosive device. He was 34 at the time of his death.
Clovis was born to U.S. Army Capt. Bob Ben Ray Sr. and Cecilia Kim Ray on July 6, 1977, at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio.
Those who served with Clovis, including fellow lieutenants and a first sergeant, said of him: “He was the best motivational speaker I have ever met. Every patrol that I went on with 3D I was pumped up from his energy. …. “He motivated everyone from the moment he arrived. His energy and enthusiasm was contagious. … “Clovis was the most vibrant officer I had ever met. He energized everyone around him especially with his charismatic speeches during patrol briefs. He was always grateful for anything you did for him and would graciously thank you with a thunderous handshake and the utmost sincerity in his voice. He was a great man and an amazing friend. Clovis, you will be extremely missed.”
Clovis’ military awards and recognition include the Bronze Star medal (posthumous), Purple Heart (posthumous), two Army Commendation medals, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Bronze Service Star, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, NATO Medal (posthumous), Combat Infantry Badge and Parachutist Badge.
Clovis was survived by his wife Shannon and son Dean, parents Bob Ben Ray Sr. and Cecilia Kim Ray, twin brother Eddie Ray, his brother, the late Bob Ben Ray Jr., sister Jennifer Ray, nephews Jakob and Lucas, nieces Madeleine and Sophie, and several aunts, uncles, cousins and a family of friends.
“Clovis, we are forever in your gratitude for your ultimate sacrifice for our country,” Eddie Ray said. “With your passing, our country lost a courageous American soldier and loved one. We salute you and will always remember you. Rest in peace.”
Tickets for the banquet cost $20 each and will include a catered meal, and can be purchased in advance at the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce office, next to Three Rivers City Hall.
The theme of the event is “Those Who Serve.”
Among those who will be honored are:
• Organization and Volunteers of the Year, the Three Rivers First Responders and Volunteer Fire Department
• Citizen of the Year Leon Martinez
• Educator of the Year Lee Ann Dye Barker
• Young Adult of the Year Hailey Council
• Business of the Year (and banquet sponsor) Valero Three Rivers Refinery
•josborne@mysoutex.com•