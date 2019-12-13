Wasicek selected as Live Oak County treasurer

GEORGE WEST – Change in life is a certainty, and that includes county government. For Live Oak County, a transition is underway as Kitley Wasicek takes the helm at county treasurer, replacing Nancy Coquat.
Coquat is in her third term as county treasurer, and before that served as assistant treasurer to Peggy Benham.
Coquat’s official retirement date is set for Jan. 31, 2020, but Wasicek is already serving in that role, having been sworn in on Thursday, Dec. 5, by County Judge Jim Huff.
Huff said he is grateful for Coquat’s time in office, and is thankful to have Wasicek on board to fill the position.
“Nancy has done a great job for us, and we’re confident that Kitley will, too,” Huff said.
“We appreciate Nancy’s service to Live Oak County. It’s an extremely difficult job to do, and she’ll be missed.”
Huff said the county is fortunate to have Wasicek taking on the role.
“Kitley will continue the professionalism and brings a strong financial background to the office,” he said. “That experience includes working for the family business and working for businesses in the community.”
Coquat said the biggest challenge is balancing the needs of everyone.
“It’s a fine line, because you work for the citizens of Live Oak County but you also want to make sure that your employees have everything they need,” she said.
“I enjoyed working (as county treasurer) and looked forward to coming to work every day.
“I am a numbers person, and treated the county’s funds the same way I would my own. If there was a penny missing, I would find it. I loved working with the staff of Live Oak County.”
Asked what advice she would offer her successor, Coquat said it would be to persevere through the tough times and to learn as much as possible.
“Keep after it,” Coquat said. “It’s also important to get all the information you need to make things work easily — to make sure the office runs smoothly.”
Coquat said she and her husband are looking forward to doing some traveling, including a visit to the Albuquerque International Balloon Festival next October and plenty of visits to see their children and grandchildren in the Fort Worth area.
“It was a pleasure to serve the county,” Coquat said. “I really did enjoy it.”
Wasicek served as bookkeeper for Cobb’s Pharmacy in George West for six years before being named county treasurer.
Before that, she worked for her family’s construction business for 18 years, taking on a variety of responsibilities.
“I’m looking forward to being a part of the county staff again,” Wasicek said. “I am really grateful for this opportunity.”
Wasicek worked for the Live Oak County Auditor’s Office from 1991-1995 under the direction of County Auditor Jerry Williams.
Serving in county government is a tradition for her family — Wasicek’s uncle, Bill Goodwin, was previously county commissioner for Precinct 3.
Wasicek served as a George West city councilwoman before being named county treasurer.
“She did a great job looking out for our city, and we will miss her,” said George West Mayor Andrew Garza.
For Wasicek, it’s an opportunity to continue serving her community.
“I love public service,” she said, adding that her love for working for the people was strengthened when she served as a congressional page in Washington, D.C., in the summer between her junior and senior years of high school.
“I am looking forward to serving the people of Live Oak County, and to do a great job for them.”
