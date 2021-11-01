Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2 (though early voting has already kicked off in many locations), and on the ballot across the state are eight new constitutional amendment propositions, but for a few local cities, there will be other important issues to decide on.
Three Rivers
There will only be one other thing on the ballot come election day in Three Rivers, and that’s the decision to allow the city to look into avenues for which to sell the gas system.
As Three Rivers City Administrator Thomas Salazar explained it, the vote isn’t to sell the gas department, but merely for that to be an option.
Due to the city’s gas department losing roughly $600,000 over the last five years, Salazar believed it might be time to look for other avenues.
“There’s two scenarios we can look at,” said Salazar. “One being the city keeps the natural gas system and pays for gas rate steady and the city increases gas rates.
“Two, the city can explore the sale of the gas system, or maybe a larger organization can come in and run the gas system, by sharing some of the equipment and personnel and have more resources for infrastructure.”
At the moment, the city doesn’t have any interested buyers or a plan for a larger entity to come in and run the system in place, but Salazar explained that the reason is on the ballot is to allow the city the ability to look into those options further.
“By voting for this, it doesn’t mean we are going to sell (the gas system) or have to sell it,” Salazar continued, “it just means that we’re going to look into this further.”
Salazar said that other small cities and municipalities around Texas have already done something similar, by selling their gas systems to be owned privately.
According to a pamphlet released by the city of Three Rivers regarding the special election, the population has decreased in the city by approximately 20% and gas customers have decreased by approximately 24%, leading to a deficit of over $615,000.
The biggest advantage of selling the gas system, would be the ability the city would have to redirect funding used for the gas department to other city projects.
Of course, if residents vote against the possibility to sell, the pamphlet stated that the city would continue to lose hundreds of thousands of dollars and/or have to increase gas rates.
“Again, the biggest thing is just to let people know that, like I said, by voting yes or for, it doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to sell the gas system,” Salazar said. “It just gives us more options to look into see what’s best for the city.”
Early voting began on Monday, Oct. 18, and runs through Friday, Oct. 29 and polls will be open at Three Rivers City Hall from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. weekdays. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2 and polls will be open at city hall from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.
George West
In George West there five local proposed charter amendments that will be on the ballot for residents to consider, including terms on city workers, chief of police requirements and more.
• Proposition 2021-1
This charter amendment would allow any resident within a 70 mile radius to be eligible for the city manager position in GW. It also amends the pronouns in the charter to be gender neutral in regards to appointments, and lastly, allows any former city council member or mayor to become an employee of the city of George West directly following their voluntary discharge from their previous position.
• Proposition 2021-2
This proposition amenders the charter requirements for the chief of police, allowing any resident within a 70 mile radius of George West to be considered for the position.
• Proposition 2021-3
This prop amends the expenditure amounts for the city manager and department heads. It would allow the city manager to make expenditures not exceeding $10,000 without the approval of city council, and allow department heads to make expenditures not exceeding $5,000 without the council’s approval.
• Proposition 2021-4
This prop would raise the mayor’s compensation to $50 per meeting and raise compensation for city council members to $40 per meeting. Prop 2021-4 would also allow compensation of no more than $6,000 for contracted or professional services by the mayor or council.
• Proposition 2021-6
This final proposed charter amendment would allow the mayor or mayor pro-tem to serve as the municipal judge without the requirement of appointment a successor.
Early voting will be held at George West City Hall until Friday, Oct. 29, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at GW City Hall.
State Constitutional Amendments
As there are no state elected seats on the ballot this year, the only things most Texans will be considering are eight propositions regarding issues county infrastructure, eligibility requirements for judges, religious services, etc.
• Proposition 1
Prop 1 is for gambling, rather, it “authorizes professional sports team charitable organizations to conduct raffles at rodeo venues.”
• Proposition 2
Prop 2 covers bond issues and authorizes a county to “issue bonds to fund infrastructure and transportation projects in undeveloped and blighted areas.”
• Proposition 3
Prop 3 amends the Texas Constitution to “prohibit the state or any political subdivision from enacting a law, rule, order, or proclamation that limits religious services or organizations.”
• Proposition 4
Prop 4 is a state judiciary bond and changes the eligibility requirements for the following judicial offices: “a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.”
• Proposition 5
Prop 5 is another state judiciary bond, authorizing the Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct to “accept and investigate complaints and reports against candidates running for state judicial office.”
• Proposition 6
Prop 6 covers health care and constitutional rights, as it amends the Texas Constitution to state that “residents of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, or state-supported living centers have a right to designate an essential caregiver that may not be prohibited from visiting the resident.”
• Proposition 7
Prop 7 deals with taxes in the state, amending the Texas Constitution to “allow the legislature to extend a homestead tax limit for surviving spouses of disabled individuals as long as the spouse is 55 years old and resides at the home.”
• Proposition 8
Prop 8, also deals with taxes, but in direct regard to veterans in the state, as it amends the Texas Constitution to “allow the legislature to apply a homestead tax exemption for surviving spouses of members of the military to those fatally injured in the line of duty.”
To vote, make sure to bring a valid photo ID, and if applicable, a voter’s regristration card. To learn more about the government of Texas and the propositions, visit texas.gov.
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•