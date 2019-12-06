Winterfest is coming to town

By Jeff Osborne
GEORGE WEST – For seven years, Winterfest has brought holiday cheer to Live Oak County, and this year’s event will be bigger than ever with a concert and a children’s cooking contest — complete with a grand prize of a trip for four to Disney World — spicing things up in 2019.
The two-day event, which will be held at the Live Oak County Coliseum, will be from 6-8 Friday, Dec. 13, and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
Those who enjoy good music can enjoy the hot country sounds of Texas musician Stoney LaRue. The concert will begin at 8:30 p.m. with Chuck Briseno.
Most of the events at Winterfest are free, including the chance to play in the snow, ice skating, pictures with Santa Claus, a zipline, the chance to meet and greet camels, a snow slide and train rides.
There is a $35 charge for the concert and a $30 entry fee to the children’s cooking contest.
The cookout will be limited to 40 participants, but as of Thanksgiving week, there were spots available in both categories: for ages 7-11 and for ages 12-17. The winner of those two divisions will then face-off for the trip to Disney World.
Brandi McClendon, director of Winterfest, said the idea for the concert and cooking contest came about because of the desire to make Winterfest even better.
“We’re looking every year to try to add something new, and we decided to step it up this year with the cookout and the concert,” McClendon said. “Hopefully, people will come out and enjoy a great time with their families.”
The Friday evening festivities will include a live nativity scene with musical entertainment provided by local students. There will also be an opportunity to visit a petting zoo and for camel rides.
Beyond the entertainment and children’s activities, vendors will sell food as well as arts and crafts.
“We also have some great food vendors, and there will be an opportunity for people to get some Christmas shopping done while their kids play,” McClendon said.
For those wanting to get a picture with Santa, that opportunity will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14.
McClendon said the Winterfest organizers chose Stoney LaRue to perform at this year’s event after deciding he would be a good fit in this area.
“We had a booking agent help us out and we picked somebody who seems like he would fit in well with our small town,” she said.
Winterfest began in 2013 when McClendon approached Rena McWilliams, director of the George West Chamber of Commerce, with the idea of having a Christmas-themed event for the community.
The festival eventually outgrew George West City Park and moved to the Live Oak County Coliseum.
An added benefit of having it at the coliseum is that some of the events can be held indoors, making whatever the weather conditions are, people can still enjoy Winterfest.
“We’ve had a great turnout and a lot of great sponsors,” McClendon said. “I hope people are able to come out and enjoy it.”
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress.