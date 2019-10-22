TILDEN – The McMullen County Sheriff’s Office responded to a variety of calls between Sept. 30 and Oct. 5, including arresting one suspect on charges of exploiting the elderly.
Incidents include:
• At 9:32 a.m. Oct. 1, the MCSO assisted Texas Department of Public Safety with a three-vehicle motor vehicle iaccident on Highway 72 west involving a commercial vehicle in active construction zone.
No injuries were reported. DPS conducted a crash investigation
• At 5 p.m. Oct. 2, a traffic stop was conducted on vehicle for moving violation on Highway 72 near County Road 308.
During enforcement action it was found that the driver was driving with an invalid license with multiple active suspensions.
The driver was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail for driving while license invalid with previous convictions. The vehicle was released to the passenger.
• At 6:48 p.m. Oct. 3. a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle for moving violation on Highway 16 near Farm to Market Road 624.
During enforcement action it was found that the driver was driving with invalid license with multiple active suspensions.
The driver was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail for driving while license invalid with previous convictions. The vehicle was impounded.
• At 2:18 p.m. Oct. 3, a traffic stop conducted on a 2014 dodge pickup pulling a trailer displaying a 144 hour permit.
By law, the only vehicles allowed to display a 144 hour permit are commercial vehicles and buses.
The vehicle combination was taken to weigh station for further inspection.
Citations were issued for unauthorized use of temporary tag, operating an unregistered trailer and having defective brakes on a trailer. The truck and trailer were impounded.
• At 9:12 a.m. Oct. 4 while on patrol deputies observed a wanted female suspect at the Simmons Bank in Tilden.
Contact was made with the subject, Rebecca Lynn Black, 23, of Beeville, and she was taken into custody and booked into the Live Oak County Jail on a $50,000 bond for exploitation of the elderly.
A male subject, Robert Lee Alvizo, 27, of San Antonio, was also arrested for unrelated offenses and was later found to be in possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 Less than 1 gram.
• At 5 p.m. Oct. 5, a traffic stop conducted on a vehicle for a moving violation on Farm to Market Road 624 west of Highway 59.
During enforcement action it was found that the driver had no driver’s license and no proof of insurance. The vehicle was impounded and the driver was issued citations and released.
• At 10:43 a.m. Oct. 6, a traffic stop conducted on vehicle on Highway 16 near the Nueces River for no front license plate.
During enforcement action it was found that the driver had and invalid driver’s license and no current insurance on the vehicle.
The vehicle was impounded and driver was released with citations.