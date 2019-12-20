Wreath event pays tribute to veterans

LIVE OAK COUNTY – Ceremonies at cemeteries in Oakville, George West and Gussettville through Wreaths Across America honored veterans from America’s wars and also focused on the sacrifices made so that the nation might remain free.
This is the second year that Live Oak County has participated in the wreath-laying ceremonies, and Tisha Williams, location coordinator for the event, began the service with a moment of silence in honor of those who are currently serving and those who have previously served in the United States military.
Deacon Shayne Katzfey of St. George Catholic Church gave the invocation at the Gussettville ceremony.
“Lord, we give you thanks on this day as we remember those who have served and sacrificed by following examples of love and sacrifice, they have given us great freedom that others in the world can only imagine,” Katzfey said.
“Help us to remember the lessons taught and follow these examples so that others may enjoy the same freedoms.”
In the 2019 Wreaths Across America ceremonies, almost 1.8 million wreaths were placed at 1,640 locations nationwide, as well as the placement of 9,387 wreaths placed on graves at the Normandy-American Cemetery in France.
“People are gathered to remember, honor and team of the freedom we enjoy today,” Williams said, noting that many men and women who bravely served their country are lying in cemeteries today and sacrificed much — along with their families — so that America can remain free.
Williams said because of these sacrifices, Americans are free to vote for the candidates of their choice, free to worship as they please, to travel, and “to succeed or fail at whatever we choose to pursue.
“Our nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world. We owe it to those who served to keep us free. We shall remember — we will not forget.”
She said members of the military continue to serve today and they and their families sacrifice to help keep us safe from terrorism, hatred and injustice.
After the national anthem was sung by Rebecca Darling and the Pledge of Allegiance was led by Boy Scouts Nicholas and Matthew Vanway, members of Live Oak County veterans organizations — the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6119 and American Legion Post 413 placed wreaths honoring each branch of the United States military.
Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff also spoke in honor of veterans as well as active duty military personnel.
“Let us continue to remember those who guarantee our freedom,” Huff said. He spoke of the need to “rekindle the fervor and to teach younger generations who has allowed our country to become the greatest nation on earth.”
Appreciation was given to Ross Harris with the Live Oak County Historical Commission for his role in helping to promote the local ceremonies.
After “Taps” was played, and James McNeely played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipe, volunteers delivered wreaths to veterans gravesites.
Williams asked for those placing the wreaths on the graves to speak the names of the deceased veterans, adding, “We are not here to decorate graves nor to remember their deaths, but to symbolically honor those who sacrificed on behalf of this great nation.”
She added that unified, America can rise to meet the challenges and threats it continues to face.
“As a nation standing together, we can defeat terrorism, hatred and injustice,” Williams said. “Thanks to our veterans, we have the freedom to do just that.”
