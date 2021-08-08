An overnight accident recently claimed the life of an Atascosa County man on Interstate 37 about 11 miles north of Three Rivers.
The one-vehicle wreck occurred at 2:47 a.m. July 24. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Bobby Coronado, 49, of Jourdanton was driving south on I-37 when his GMC Sierra veered off the road and onto a grassy median.
The vehicle reportedly struck a guardrail on a bridge and then traveled down an embankment onto the I-37 access road.
Coronado, who was not wearing his seatbelt, according to the DPS report, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•