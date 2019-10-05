TILDEN – The McMullen County Sheriff’s Office recently responded to incidents ranging from drug possession to detaining suspects on active arrest warrants, including one man riding a bicycle against traffic.
Recent incidents and investigations include:
• At 3 p.m. Sept. 16, a man riding a bicycle against traffic was stopped an detained for a moving violation.
The man, Adam Ascencio Lopez, 31, of Tilden, was discovered to have narcotics in his possession, which a field test determined to be methamphetamine.
Lopez was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail and charged with possession of a controlled substance greater than one gram but less than 200 grams, a second degree felony.
• At 4:25 p.m. Sept. 16, a traffic stop was made for a moving violation on Highway 16 near Miles Road. During enforcement, it was determined that the driver, Pablo Rivera, 25, of Raymondville, had an active arrest warrant out of Hidalgo County for parole violation on an original charge of burglary of a habitation.
Rivera was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail.
• At 11:20 a.m. Sept. 17, deputies learned of a man who had recently arrived in Tilden after fleeingBexar County with a possible arrest warrant.
Lorenzo Lee Loza, 26, of San Antonio was located and found to have an active arrest warrant by the Pardon and Parole Board in Austin, on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance greater than one gram but less than 200 grams out of Kerr County.
The suspect was found to be residing in a motel on Highway 72 in Tilden with his brother, who had been arrested a day earlier. Loza was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail and awaited extradition.
• At 5 p.m. Sept. 17, after the arrest of Adam Loza and Lorenzo Loza, sufficient probable cause existed to search their residence at the Tilden Country Inn.
Officers found narcotic and drug paraphernalia inside the cabin, and charges are pending against the Loza brothers.
• At 4:22 p.m. a traffic stop was made and it was determined that the driver did not have a license. After contact with the driver and during enforcement, the subject’s mother arrived at the scene and impeded the deputy in the course of his duties.
After several warnings, Dorothy Monroe, 42, of Beeville was arrested and charged with interference with public duties, a class B misdemeanor. She was booked into the Live Oak County Jail.
The vehicle was impounded and a citation was issued to the driver.
• At 4:40 p.m., the MCSO assisted the Texas Department of Public Safety with a rollover accident involving a commercial vehicle at County Road 305 near County Road 304.
No injuries were reported, and DPS troopers conducted a crash investigation.
• At 12:12 p.m. Sept. 18, a traffic stop was made for a moving violation on Highway 16 at Frio Street. During enforcement, the driver, Kaleb Wayne Gee, 25, of Canyon Lake, was found to have an active arrest warrant out of Atascosa County for possession of marijuana.
Gee was arrested and booked into the Live Oak County Jail, and the vehicle was impounded.
For the week of Sept. 16-22, 3641 miles were patrolled, and there were three arrests, three warrant arrests, two accidents, assisted DPS with one incident, had more than one MCSO deputy on scene 14 times, one other law enforcement agency assist, five EMS calls, four fire calls, 10 calls for public service, one lockout, two community service calls, five cow calls and 12 other calls for 55 calls for service and MCSO night deputies conducted 85 business checks.
