Another human smuggling attempt was thwarted in McMullen County, after a traffic pursuit led by Freer Border Patrol brought the incident closer to home.
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 18, a McMullen County deputy responded to a report of a pursuit involving a 2021 Ford F-150 truck. The deputy soon recognized the truck entering into southern McMullen County and attempted to make contact, leading to another pursuit.
According to a statement released by the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office, the truck struck a concrete fixture and became airborne. The resulting impact reportedly injured all occupants of the truck; some having concussions, others facing possible limb loss.
As detailed by the Facebook post, two individuals were taken by Medivac to San Antonio for emergency treatment, while the other occupants were taken to another area hospital.
“The driver fled on foot into the brush ignoring the many injured on scene,” the Facebook post said. “These Cartel coyotes have displayed time and time again a complete and total disregard for human life while committing their crime.”
The male driver of the Ford F-150 was eventually caught later in the morning hiding in brush near where the accident occurred.
The suspect was later charged with three counts of first degree felony human smuggling, and three counts of second degree felony human smuggling, because of the injuries sustained. Additionally, he was charged with evading arrest in a motor vehicle and failure to stop to render aid and he was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident. Both charges are also felonies.
According the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation is ongoing, as it anticipates more arrests to be made in this case.
