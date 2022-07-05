Texas A&M University-Kingsville has released the names of the students who made the President’s List, Dean’s List and Honor Roll for the spring 2022 semester.
Among those students were Live Oak County residents Dina Young, of George West, and Carolina Cruces and Trinity J. Reyna, both of Three Rivers.
Young and Cruces were named to the President’s List and Reyna made the Honor Roll.
The President’s List requires a grade point average of 4.00 on all work attempted for a particular semester, with a minimum of 15 semester undergraduate hours completed, exclusive of credit only (CR) courses.
The Honor Roll requires a grade point average of 3.5 on all work attempted for a particular semester, with a minimum of 12 semester undergraduate hours, exclusive of credit only (CR) courses.
Information submitted by Julie Navejar, Office of Marketing and Communications, Texas A&M University-Kingsville