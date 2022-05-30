Dobie Dichos Inc. recently received an honor from Sen. Judith Zaffirini, spotlighting the organization’s dedication on continuing the storytelling legacy of Live Oak County.
Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff presented the proclamation to Dobie Dichos Inc. on Friday, April 29 for “carrying on a proud tradition in literature, folklore, and storytelling” by honoring Live Oak County’s most famous son, J. Frank Dobie.
Now in its 12th year, the event entitled “Dobie Dichos: Campfires, Chili con Carne, and the Words of J. Frank Dobie,” is held on the grounds of the historic Oakville Jail on the first Friday evening in November. The setting is appropriate because when J. Frank Dobie lived in Live Oak County, the county seat was in Oakville — at that very location.
This year’s event will be held on Friday, Nov. 4, and will feature historian Ken Wise, folklorist Jean Schnitz and authors Wes Ferguson and David Bowles. Local storyteller for 2022 will be Rodney Nance.
Tickets will go on sale soon at www.dobiedichos.com.
Submitted by Mary Margaret Campbell, Dobie Dichos Inc.