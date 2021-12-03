Senator Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo) became the first to file for re-election in the 2022 Democratic primary, on Saturday, Nov. 13.
“Remaining motivated, persistent and passionate in public service is easy when you understand the good you can achieve for millions of Texans,” she said. “I’m running to continue to forge a better future for our children and for our communities.”
Re-elected in 2020 in a tenth landslide victory, she is the first Hispanic woman elected to the Texas Senate, the second highest-ranking senator and the highest-ranking woman and Hispanic senator. During the last regular legislative session she passed 106 bills through the Republican-dominated Legislature, proving her bipartisan effectiveness and making her the highest bill-passer for the fourth consecutive session. She has passed more bills than any other legislator in Texas history.
Senator Zaffirini prioritizes education in general, with a focus on early childhood and higher education; and health and human services in general, with a focus on the very young, the very old, the very poor, persons with disabilities and veterans.
The senator will campaign in a district redefined by the maps the Texas Legislature approved in October. The new 16-county Senate District 21 loses Atascosa, Bee and San Patricio counties and adds Dimmit County.
The most insightful and rewarding part of campaigning, Senator Zaffirini notes, is hearing from even more constituents. “Educators, small business owners, local officials and other members of the community who provide their perspectives on local issues help my staff and me develop responsive and effective policies,” she said. “I work tirelessly to represent their interests in the Texas Senate.”
Her legendary work ethic is reflected in her 100 percent voting record, having cast 67,923 consecutive votes, and in her perfect attendance in the Texas Senate since 1987, except for breaking quorum deliberately to prevent an untimely re-redistricting that the U.S. Supreme Court (2006) ruled violated the Voting Rights Act and disenfranchised voters.
Information provided by the Office of Senator Judith Zaffirini