LIVE OAK COUNTY – There are no new cases of COVID-19 inside the county according to Judge Jim Huff April 8.
There were three confirmed cases two weeks ago.
“The cases are being managed by our heath department,” Judge Huff said.
“The patients are not in full recovery yet. Time is propelling them to do that.”
Judge Huff added several tests have been taken by citizens in Live Oak County and returned negative.
“We don’t have any new cases as of now,” Judge Huff said April 7.
There are simple everyday actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses. These include;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are not available.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with
unwashed hands.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw
the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
Social distancing means remaining out of crowded public places were close contact with others may occur. Avoid mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person.
• Between people who are in close contact with one another (within about 6 feet).
• Through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
• It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.