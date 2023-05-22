Adelina (Casas) Gutierrez, 79, of George West, Texas, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 18, 2023. She is now free from pain and has been reunited at the gates of Heaven with her beloved Lord and Savior as well as her parents, Andres and Hilaria (Gonzales) Casas.
Adelina was born Nov. 9, 1943 in Beeville. She married the love of her life, Daniel Gutierrez, on April 1, 1960 in George West where they made their home and raised their family. One could say the couple started a tradition in the Gutierrez family as several other family members wed on the same date that Adelina and Daniel married.
Adelina dedicated her life to God and her Baptist faith and was a strong, loving, Christian woman who loved nothing more than spending time with her family. She believed in the power of prayer both in giving and receiving.
As a woman of many talents and interests, Adelina was a fabulous dancer and enjoyed quilting and gardening. She would often tell her children to gift her with plants and rose bushes now instead of later so she could enjoy them. She also took daily walks which helped keep her happy and healthy. In addition, she was very crafty and creative.
No matter the situation, Adelina always treated people with dignity and respect and made them feel wanted and loved.
Her favorite holiday, Thanksgiving, would bring family and extended family members together to enjoy an amazing meal and fellowship in her home.
Adelina was preceded in death by her parents, Andres and Hilaria Casas; brothers, Ramon Casas, Juan Casas, Adan Casas and Margarito Casas; sisters, Guadalupe Zuniga and Andrea Guerrero; and her aunt, Angelita Gonzalez.
Left to cherish fond memories include her husband of 63 years, Daniel Gutierrez of George West; two daughters, Esmeralda Gutierrez (Raul) Sanchez of Richmond and Minerva “Minnie” Chavarria of Phoenix, Arizona; three sons, Adolfo (Terry) Gutierrez of Huntsville, Roel (Olga) Gutierrez of San Antonio and Noel Gutierrez and girlfriend, Veronica, of Humble; four grandsons, Adolfo (Myra) Gutierrez of Pasadena, Gary Gutierrez of San Antonio and Nicolas (Nicole) Chavarria and Marcus Chavarria, both of Arizona; granddaughters, Danielle Gutierrez of New Braunfels, Joy (Aaron) Coronado and Emily Gutierrez, both of San Antonio, and Corina Gutierrez of Corpus Christi; five great-grandchildren, Eli Amado Gutierrez, Adolfo Ezikiel Gutierrez Jr., Amelina Gutierrez, Emerson Gutierrez and Isabella Chavarria; a brother, Joe Casas of George West; three sisters, Victoria Moreno and Eva Davison, both of Victoria, and Eladia Lopez of George West; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 26, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West with a prayer service at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, at La Esperanza Baptist Church with Rev. Trino Paiz officiating.
Burial will follow in the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Adolfo Gutierrez, Marcus Chavarria, Nicolas Chavarria, Gary Gutierrez, Oscar Martinez and Tres Martinez.