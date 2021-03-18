Adrian “Nito” Rodriguez, Jr., 77, of Three Rivers, Texas, passed away Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Christus Spohn Hospital-Beeville.
Nito was born November 12, 1943, in Three Rivers to Adrian Rodriguez Sr. and Maria Eva (Ortiz) Rodriguez. A lifelong resident of Three Rivers, Nito was a valued and well-respected member of his community having worked in the maintenance department at Campbell’s Drug Store, The Progress Newspaper, the Rialto Theater and GTE-Verizon. Not only would he drop off newspapers at local businesses, he delivered them with the biggest and happiest smile which would brighten the lives of all he encountered.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maria and Adrian Rodriguez Sr.
Left behind to cherish fond memories of their brother include his siblings, Richard Rodriguez and Victoria “Gloria” Perez, both of Three Rivers, Ernest (Carmen) Rodriguez Sr. of Rosenberg, Elena Morales of Houston, Santos (Modesto) Lozano of Corpus Christi, Jose Rodriguez and Brijido “BB” (Dolores) Rodriguez, both of Three Rivers, Emma Galvan of Wallis, Roy Rodriguez and Oralia (Abraham) Loza, both of Three Rivers, Alice (Saturnino) Rivero of Detroit, Michigan and Jennifer (Daniel) Mares of Pleasonton; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 19, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers with a rosary at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with Father Ryszard Zielinski officiating. Burial will follow at the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rico Rodriguez, Dickie Rodriguez, Adolfo Perez, Felix Galvan Jr., Ernest Rodriguez Jr. and Ruben Loza.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home