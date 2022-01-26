Albert “Beto” Salazar, 77, a lifelong resident of Three Rivers, Texas, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at Christus Spohn Hospital-Beeville.
Beto was born March 11, 1944 to Audelio Salazar and Beatrice (Longoria) Salazar. He married Estella Moreno on April 17, 1963 in Three Rivers where they became active parishioners of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He retired as a truck driver after 45 years. He was a family man who enjoyed gathering and barbecuing with his family and friends and enjoyed fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Audelio and Beatrice Salazar; his wife, Estella Salazar, who passed in 2015; a daughter, Adela Salazar and his siblings, Eugenia Roberts, Onesimo Salazar and Maximilliano Salazar.
Left behind to cherish fond memories of their father include his children, Anna Carranza of Mathis, Ruben (Donna) Salazar of Mathis and Christina Salazar of Three Rivers. He was also blessed with seven grandchildren, Clayton Chapa, Xavier Salazar, Kourtney Salazar, Aaron Carranza, Andrew Carranza, Abraham C. Hiraldo and Gabriella Hiraldo; and two great-granddaughters, Brielle Salazar and Bryleigh Salazar.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 28, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers with a Rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 29, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Peter Thenan officiating.
Beto will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Estella Salazar, at the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Clayton Chapa, Xavier Salazar, Aaron Carranza, Andrew Carranza, Abraham C. Hiraldo and Thomas Salazar.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home