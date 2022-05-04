Alejandro “Alex” DeLuna Perez, 68, of San Antonio, Texas, and formerly of Three Rivers, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022.
Alex was born Jan. 24, 1954 in Three Rivers to Gilberto G. Perez Sr. and Juanita (DeLuna) Perez. He was a 1975 graduate of Three Rivers High School and later joined the U.S. Army. He was a member of the Catholic faith. Doing maintenance jobs and working around the house was part of his working career. Most of all, Alex loved dancing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilberto and Juanita Perez; sisters, Olga D. (Perez) Herrera and Lucy D. Perez; and brothers, Adolf D. Perez and Gilberto “Gilly” D. Perez Jr.
Survivors include his siblings, Joe D. Perez, Dolores D. (Perez) Huerta, Hilda D. (Perez) Saldivar, Mary Mina D. (Perez) DeLeon, Sandra D. (Perez) Fitter and Johnny D. Perez; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 6, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers with a Rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Ryszard Zielinski officiating.
Burial will follow at the Three Rivers Cemetery.
