Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, Alejandro Casarez Garcia, 88, was called home to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, February 18, 2021, lovingly surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home in Three Rivers, Texas.
Alejandro was born May 27, 1932 in Dilley, Texas, to Federico Garcia and Maria (Casarez) Garcia. As a U.S. Army veteran, he served his country proudly including a tour of duty in Korea. He married the love of his life, Sylvia Muniz, on May 27, 1955, in Three Rivers, and they were faithful and active parishioners of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Alejandro was a taxidermist by trade, an avid hunter and retired from Mobil Oil Co. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars as well as the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Federico and Maria Casarez; sisters, Anabelia Reyes and Guadalupe Fieros; a brother, Senovio Sada; and stepfather, Senovio Sada.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Sylvia (Muniz) Garcia of Three Rivers; three sons, Alejandro Garcia Jr. of Lubbock, David Garcia of Three Rivers and Bobby (Stephanie) Garcia of Celina; two daughters, Joann (Tom) Stanley of Baytown and Lisa (Mike) Ruiz of Three Rivers; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Maria Anita Ramirez of Mirando City and Elena Garcia of Freer.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers with a Rosary to be recited at 6:30.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 24, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Ryszard Zielinski officiating. Burial will follow in the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joey Rincon, Mike Ruiz, Jason Muniz, Tyler Garcia, Bobby Pena and Gary Muniz.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ramon Soliz and Martin Tanguma.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home