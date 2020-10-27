Alejos Guerrero, 77, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his home in George West, Texas, lovingly surrounded by his family.
Alejos was born October 31, 1942, to Zaragosa and Maria (Guerrero) Guerrero in George West. He married Maria Lydia Rodriguez in Hebbronville on October 13, 1962. He was an active member of St. George Catholic Church and was employed in the oil and gas industry as foreman at refineries. His favorite sports were baseball, softball and football especially the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns. He coached Little League softball girls for numerous years and was so proud when the team made it to state in 2010.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Zaragosa and Maria Guerrero; brothers, Atanasio Guerrero, Justo Guerrero and Anestasio “Tacho” Guerrero; and sisters, Valentina Guerrero and Juanita Perez.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Maria Lydia Guerrero of George West; three sons, Alvin, Amory and Leonard; one daughter, Amy; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; brothers, Anselmo Guerrero of George West, Florentino Guerrero of Moulton, Zaragosa Guerrero Jr. of Hockley and Guillermo Zuniga of Austin; half-brother, Noe Guerrero of Del Rio; sisters, Pomposa Guerrero of Moulton, Matilde Mendieta of Austin, Avarista Gutierrez of San Antonio, Alejandra Sedillo of Waller and Catarina Rosales of Hockley; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West with a Rosary to be recited at 8 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 29, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial will follow at the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Sergio Guerrero, George Guerrero, Robert Vallejo, Martin Ramos, Justin Guerrero, Ruben Peralta, Georgen Guerrero, Jose Luis Gutierrez, Jonathan Guerrero and Adam Guerrero.
Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews, nieces and grandchildren.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
