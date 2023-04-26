Allan Dale Metcalf, 65, was welcomed home by our Heavenly Father, Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in his home in Mathis, Texas.
A celebration of life will be held at on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 1 to 3 PM, Archer County Civic Center, 512 W. Cottonwood, Archer City, Tx.
Allan was born Saturday, July 27, 1957 to the late Dale Metcalf and Virginia Scarlett Ellis Sturm. He married Marie Hubner in Wichita Falls, Texas on March 19, 1977. Allan served in the Army for 2 1/2 years as the Military Police. He later moved to Vernon, Texas in 1982 and served the community as a police officer for 25 years. He retired in 2007 as Chief of Police. He was a member of the Lions Club, Lulac, and the Texas Police Association. He was briefly a trainer for the Police Academy with Vernon College. After retirement with the Vernon Police Department, he went to work for Scomi Oil Tools. He later retired from National Oil Well Vacro in 2020 in Mathis, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his father Dale Metcalf, mother Virginia Scarlett Ellis Sturm, father-in-law Paul Hubner, mother-in-law Catherine Hubner, his two brothers-in-law Mark Hubner and Thomas Hubner, several of his aunts, uncles, and both sets of grandparents.
Allan is survived by his wife Marie Metcalf; his daughter Tina Marie Mason; his son James Paul Metcalf and fiancé Brandy Riddle; brother Morgan Gianni; brother Jeff Welch; brother James Arthur Metcalf; sister Scarlett Hodgkins and husband Paul; sister Donna York; sisters-in-law Paula Brown, and Laura Fox. His grandchildren: Keeley Marie Rogers and fiancé Devon; Devon James Metcalf, Malaree Greening; Jasalin Decker and husband Conner; Ayden De Leon and fiance Serena; Maycee Metcalf; Dryson Metcalf, and Deacon Metcalf. His great grandchildren: Jaxxon, Sinclair, and Elijah, among several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
