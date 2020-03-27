Allen “Ray” Briscoe, 74, of Three Rivers, Texas, died on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Live Oak County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in George West, Texas surrounded by his family.
Mr. Briscoe was born in San Antonio, Texas, on August 20, 1945, to George H. Briscoe and Inez (Poerner) Briscoe. He served as a vocational agriculture teacher for 34 years with Roma and Three Rivers Independent School Districts and was a Reserve Deputy with the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office. He was a cattle rancher and loved fishing and hunting.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, George and Inez Briscoe; and his brother, Jim Briscoe.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Lura Briscoe of Three Rivers, Texas; his daughter, Debra Gloor of Three Rivers, Texas; and his granddaughter, Chelsie Gloor, and her fiancé, Lance Marucci, of Bryan, Texas.
A memorial celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date following the national state of emergency when it is safe for the community to gather.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.