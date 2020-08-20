Loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother, Amada (Garcia) Sotelo of Three Rivers, Texas, was called to her eternal resting place on Monday, August 17, 2020, at the age of 75.
Amada was born December 22, 1944, in Three Rivers, Texas, to Amado Garcia and Manuela (Rodriguez) Garcia. She married her sweetheart, Abelardo Sotelo, on July 18, 1964.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Amado and Manuela Garcia; two brothers, Francisco Garcia and Antonio Garcia; two sisters, Julia Tanguma and Maria Martinez; and two grandchildren, Brooke and Holden Sotelo.
Survivors include her loving husband of 56 years, Abelardo Sotelo of Three Rivers; two sisters, Lucy Pena of Corpus Christi and Senaida Pena of Premont; three sons, Abby (Patsy) Sotel, Tony (Sally) Sotelo and Michael (Christy) Sotelo, all of Three Rivers; 14 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 22, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home chapel in Three Rivers with the funeral service at 4 o’clock. Andrew Amaro will officiate. Burial will follow at the Three Rivers Cemetery.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
