Amelia (Basquez) Carbajal, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Arden Place of Beeville at the age of 84.
Mrs. Carbajal was born June 1, 1936, in George West to Anacleto Basquez and Eva (Hinojosa) Basquez. She married Victor Nerios Carbajal on March 18, 1957. She was a faithful parishioner of St. George Catholic Church, was an Avon representative and owned and operated ABC Child Daycare Center for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anacleto and Eva Basquez; her husband, Victor Nerios Carbajal on December 11, 2019; a son, Victor Carbajal, Jr. on March 3, 1986, and a sister, Angelita Niabes.
Survivors include three daughters, Maria Louisa (Gonzalo) Guerrero and Diana Gutierrez (Robert Mendoza), both of Beeville, and Mary Alice Trevino of George West; three sons, Albert Carbajal (Shaunessy Vogel) and Ruben Carbajal (Janice Garcia), both of Three Rivers, and Leo Carbajal of Beeville; five sisters, Jovita Guerrero of George West, Maria Luisa Carrasco of Plainview, Ofilia Corrales of Houston, Maggie Martinez of George West and Miquela Valadez of George West; three brothers, Jessie Basquez of George West, Robert Basquez of Beeville and Leonardo Basquez of New Mexico; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation was held from 3 p.m.to 5 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West. A rosary was recited at St. George Catholic Church at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial followed at St. George Cemetery.
Pallbearers were her grandchildren, Vanessa Trevino, John Anthony Gutierrez, Frankie Gutierrez, Josh Gutierrez, Nick Carbajal and Adrian Carbajal.
Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West
