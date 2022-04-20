Amelia Ybanez Diaz, age 90, of George West passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Corpus Christi. Mrs. Diaz was born November 14, 1931, in Oakville, Texas, to Lasaro and Serafina (Hernandez) Ybanez. She was united in matrimony to Cosme G. Diaz and was a homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers; Emilio Ybanez, Ismael Ybanez; and one sister; Aurora Velasquez.
Survivors include two sons, David (Christina) Diaz of Portland, Orlando (Natalie) Diaz of New Braunfels; two daughters, Gloria (Estella) Diaz, Diana (Juventino) Chapa of Corpus Christi; ten grandchildren, Janette Inman, Tim Chapa, Isabel Lelux, Sasha Rosas, Angela Ramos, Romy Berry, Christian Chavez, Zachary Diaz, Lucas Diaz, and Adam Diaz; fifteen great-grandchildren; Dagan, Amelia, Trey, Taylor, Trinity, Adelina, Eli, Lia, Aaron, Lauren, Camden, Angel, Alayna, Davina, and Jayliana; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held at St. George Catholic Church on Thursday, April 21st, from 4:00p.m. – 8:00p.m. with a rosary at 7:00p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. George Catholic Church on Friday, April 22nd, at 10:00a.m. Interment will follow at St. George Cemetery.
Active pallbearers: Zachary Diaz, Lucas Diaz, Adam Diaz, Tim Chapa, Daniel Diaz, Joe Diaz, Octavio Diaz, Jr. and Ruben Rosas.
Treviño Funeral Home