Analicia Pena, a lifelong resident of Three Rivers, Texas, was called to her heavenly home on Friday, January 29, 2021, at the young age of 31.
Analicia was born in Beeville, Texas, on October 31, 1989, to Nick Pena and Lila (Gonzales) Pena. She graduated from Three Rivers High School in 2008 and spent much of her high school career helping the life skill students and spending time with her friends. She loved her classmates and teachers alike.
Analicia was a gentle soul who was a friend to all. She lived her life helping everyone she came in contact with in one way or another. Whether it was her contagious smile, tight heartwarming hugs or a listening ear, she always put others before herself.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Ysabel and Juanita Gonzales; her paternal grandparents, Cruz and Josephine Pena; and her uncle, Robert Esquivel.
Survivors include her parents, Nick Pena (Shirley Mahaffey) of Victoria and Lila Pena (Juan Hernandez) of Three Rivers; her lifetime companion, Juan Carrillo; her sister, Jennifer Pena (Trey Preece) of Three Rivers; her brothers, Joseph Pena (Ashley Duran) of Pettus and Joe Rodriguez (Karla Saldiva) of Three Rivers; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 4, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers with a rosary that was recited at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, February 5, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial followed in the Oakville Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Joseph Pena, Felipe Gonzales Jr., Matthew Esquivel, Jesse Gonzales, Daniel Cortinas, Joe Rodriguez, Juan Carrillo and Felipe Gonzales Sr.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home
