Andrea “Nay” Casas Guerrero
June 19, 1948 – February 10, 2021
The family of Andrea “Nay” Casas Guerrero are saddened to announce her peaceful passing at the age of 72 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at 7:01 PM. Andrea was a resident of Three Rivers, Texas. She was born in George West, Texas, on June 19, 1948, and raised by her father, Andres Casas, and her loving sister, the late Guadalupe Zuniga.
Andrea met her husband, Simon Guerrero, Sr., in George West; they were married for 42 years. Andrea dedicated her life to loving and caring for her family.
She is preceded in death by her father, Andres Casas; her sister, Guadalupe Zuniga; her brothers, Adan Casas, Juan Casas, Ramon Casas and Margarito Casas, Sr.
Surviving Andrea are her husband, Simon Guerrero, Sr.; her daughters, Lorie Glackman (Jacob) and LeeAnn Guerrero (Jeffrey); her sons, Simon Guerrero, Jr., Randy Guerrero (Jade) and Larry Guerrero; her grandchildren, Kaylen, Uriah, Rayne, Lilliana, Sevilla, Anaya and Addilyn; her siblings, Eva Davidson, Adelina Gutierrez, Victoria Moreno, Eladia Lopez and Joe Casas. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She put up a strong fight to make time for herself to prepare to say goodbye to her loved ones here on Earth as she also prepared to join her family and friends in Heaven – thanks to the Lord. Andrea’s beautiful smile, unique laugh and joyful humor are a few things that will be missed. She is finally resting, peacefully.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, February 13, at Galloway & Sons Chapel in George West.
The funeral service will be conducted there at 10 a.m. Sunday, February 14, with Pastor Hernan Ramirez officiating. Burial will follow at the George West Cemetery.
