Angelita (Tijerina) Paiz, 75, of Dimmitt, Texas passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021.
Angelita, lovingly known to her family as “Ama,” was born November 16, 1945 to Teodoro and Erminia Tijerina in Ropesville, Texas. She married Trinidad Paiz, Jr. on October 11, 1973 in George West. As a faithful and devout Christian and member of Power Church Bay City, Angelita’s greatest joy was to serve which she did as an usher, Spanish Ministry Pastor and Prayer Intercessor. Also, something she loved to do was cook, she served the homeless and created a community closet which she herself managed. She had so much love for her family that she did her best to accommodate them accordingly.
Angelita was preceded in death by her parents, Teodoro and Erminia Tijerina; and two sons, Edward Lee Gonzales and Francisco Paiz.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Trinidad Paiz, Jr.; daughters, Debbie Gonzales of Denton, Cynthia (Rigo) Rivera of Amarillo, Cristinia Paiz of Bay City, Lita (Mingo) Rodriguez of Amarillo and Eva (Rutilio) Garcia of Princeton; sons, Trinidad (Yolanda) Paiz, III of George West and Avari (Adriana) Paiz of Lewisville; daughter-in-law, Lisa Paiz of Bay City; 26 grandchildren; and 34 great-grandchildren.
A Going Home Celebration will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29 at Covenant Life Fellowship, 3841 Hwy. 281, Three Rivers with Pastor Trinidad Paiz, III officiating. Burial will follow at the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Edward Gonzales, Jr., Joshua Lopez, Nick Marin, Robert Sanchez, Jr., Benjamin Paiz, Caesar Paiz, Fabian Paiz and Darian Rodriguez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Bautista, Luis Lopez, Ramon Sanchez and Jonathon Paiz.