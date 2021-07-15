Anne Louise Range Hinton, age 102, from George West and Austin, Texas, died on July 14,2021,at Westminster Manor Skilled Nursing, in Austin Texas. Anne was born June 3, 1919, on her parents’ two hundred acre farm near Beeville, Texas. She was the only girl, and youngest of six children born to Norma (Kinkler) and John Max Range. Anne married Lt. Harry L. Hinton on May 27, 1943, in San Diego, California and worked in a ship factory in Beaumont, Texas while Harry was stationed in the Pacific. Following the war, they resided in Oakville, Texas, and she returned to teaching in the public schools. After a few years, she became a full time, dedicated homemaker. In 1967, after Hurricane Beulah, Anne’s family moved to George West, Texas. Anne was a life-long learner. From the time she was a child, she loved school. She graduated with a B.S. degree from Texas State College for Women, now known as Texas Woman’s University. In later years, with low vision, she pursued knowledge through the Texas Talking Book Program, focused on religion, history and politics. She was always interested in health through exercise and nutrition. She followed the advice of the Greek physician, Hypocrites, “Let food be thy medicine and medicine thy food.” Anne was an avid bridge player and a member of the American Contract Bridge League. Prior to losing her vision, she was a few points shy of attaining Silver Life Master. Her passion for bridge led her to teach the game to others. Other hobbies included cooking and flower arranging. While living in Oakville and George West, she was an active community volunteer. Some of these volunteer activities include: Church of Christ Bible class teacher for decades, Twentieth Century Club member, Live Oak County Library board member, Cub Scout and 4-H Club leader, Live Oak Outreach volunteer, Member of the George West City Council, and Chair of the Oakville Cemetery Association. In later years, Anne moved to Austin, Texas, to be near her sons and was a member of the University Avenue Church of Christ. While living at Westminster she was an member of the German class, the Spanish class and Laughter Yoga. Anne’s husband, Harry, preceded her in death in the year 2000. Survivors include four children and their spouses: John Ira (Susan) Hinton, from Austin, Texas, Harry Stephen (Harriett) Hinton, from Round Rock, Texas, Melissa Anne Hinton (Al) Stotts from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Byron Beaty (Pamela) Hinton from Fredericksburg, Texas. Her eight grandchildren and their spouses are: William (Allison) Hinton, Robin (Jacob) Johnson, Stephanie (Stan) Harris, Marshall Hinton, Erin Becker, Cody Stotts (Emily) Rhodes, Beau Hinton and Hannah Hinton. Anne’s ten great grandchildren are: Luke, Laine, and Andrew Hinton, Farrah and Fiona Johnson, Elizabeth and Alicia Harris, Trey Becker, and Maple and Cecily. Rhodes Funeral services will take place at Weed Corley Fish Funeral Home, 3125 North Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX on July 23rd at 10:30 am. Graveside service will occur at the Oakville Cemetery on July 24th at 1:00 p.m. The Hinton family thanks Maria Brown for the years of kind and compassionate care she provided Anne in later years. Memorials may be made to the Oakville Cemetery Association, Attn. Monty Lyne, PO Box 339, George West, Texas 78022, and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. PO Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210. www.mdanderson.org. “It is enough; earth’s struggles soon shall cease, and Jesus calls us to heaven’s perfect peace.”~ Peace Perfect Peace