Anthony James Ledwig was born on Oct. 30, 1942, on his parents’ farm near George West, south of San Antonio. His parents, Thomas and Elenora Ledwig, had five children, A.J. being the youngest. A.J. attended elementary and high school in George West. During his childhood and teens, A.J. picked cotton, did field work, worked cattle and burned the thorns off cactus for cattle grazing.
Following his graduation from high school, A.J. went to Oklahoma to attend college at Northern Oklahoma Junior College in Tonkawa, Oklahoma on a football scholarship. A.J. met his future wife, Marsha Mattox, at the college in Tonkawa. The following year A.J. and Marsha transferred to Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos. On Dec. 26, 1962, the couple was married.
In 1964 A.J. and Marsha moved to Oklahoma to ranch in Osage County. A.J. attended classes at Oklahoma State University. Later he worked for seven years at Continental Carbon Plant in Ponca City, Oklahoma. A.J. served as the President of Ponca City Oil and Chemical Workers Union. A.J.’s daughter, Lucinda, was born while A.J. lived in Ponca City.
In 1969, A.J. purchased a farm seven miles southwest of Tonkawa where he lived for twenty-five years. During this time A.J. farmed extensively in Kay and Grant counties. A.J. raised cattle, sheep, and pigs, farrowing forty sows twice a year.
At forty years of age, A.J. returned to college. Following his graduation and certification, he taught school for two years before beginning his new career as a school administrator for twenty-three years. A.J. served as the principal and superintendent of Kildare School for twenty years. He moved to Medford, Oklahoma in the year 2000. After he retired, A.J. drove escort cars leading and following oil field trucks.
A.J. earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education and a Master’s Degree in Education from Phillips University. He also earned a Master’s Degree in School Administration from Oklahoma University. A.J. participated in numerous church denominations and religious organizations.
A.J. is survived by his wife, Marsha Ledwig; and his daughter, Lucinda Ledwig.
A private family burial will be held at Rosemound Cemetery on Thursday, Aug. 12. There will be no viewing.
Arrangements are by Lanman Funeral Home, Inc. of Medford, Oklahoma. www.lanmanmemorials.com, Facebook: Lanman Funeral Home Inc.