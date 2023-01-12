Arlyn Charles Houdmann, born in George West, Texas in August of 1934, passed peacefully and naturally into eternity on December 10, 2022, in his Frisco, Texas home.
Having spent most of his life in George West and Beeville, Texas, Arlyn and his wife, Lois, moved to Frisco, Texas ten years ago to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Arlyn was the much-loved son and only child of Hilda and Charles Houdmann both of whom departed this earthly life many decades before their son.
In 2001, his son, Charles Clay Houdmann, joined his grandparents and other family and friends in Heaven.
In 2022, his great-grandson, Keiton Martin, son of granddaughter Natalie Martin, joined his great-great-grandparents, uncle and other family and friends in Heaven.
Arlyn is survived by his wife of 45 years, Lois Houdmann, six of his seven children, sixteen grandchildren, twenty-one great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and other loving family members and friends: Carelgean McFarland and her husband, James, of Frisco, Texas; daughter, Macie McFarland of Frisco, Texas; Mark Houdmann of Maypearl, Texas; daughter, Sarita Allison Vaughn of Burleson, Texas, and her children, Karson Vaughn, Ayva Vaughn and Daxx Emerton, and her grandchild, son of Karson Vaughn, Westyn Vaughn; daughter, Natalie Martin of Burleson, Texas, and her daughter, Kaylie Martin; daughter, Maggie Needham of Tyler, Texas, and her son, Knox Clay Needham; son, Charles “Charlie” Houdmann, a student at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma; Paula Jonette Jordan and her husband, Randy, of Mansfield, Texas; son, Justin Gilmore of Mansfield, Texas, and Justin’s children, Caroline, and Carter Gilmore; daughter, Andrea Moon of Midlothian, Texas, and Andrea’s children, Madelyn, Jocelyn and Joseph Moon; Renee White and her husband, Dale, of Searcy, Arkansas; daughter, Haylee Davis of Frisco, Texas, and her daughter, Allison Davis; daughter, Jennifer Nelson of Dell Rapids, South Dakota, and her children, Ian, Sawyer, Ezra and Rose Nelson; daughter, Tabitha Drew of Searcy, Arkansas, and her daughters, Maliah, Gracie and Heidi Drew; son, Kaleb White of Searcy, Arkansas, and his son, Noe White; son, Chip Burton of Overland Park, Kansas, and his wife, Debbie Burton; daughter, Taylor Coyle of Olathe, Kansas, and her son, Liam Coyle; daughter, Heather Isbell of Overland Park, Kansas; daughter, Radonna Burton of George West, Texas; daughter, Katy Sinor of Corpus Christi, Texas, and her daughter, Adlee Raye Sinor; daughter, Lindsay Hayak of Corpus Christi, Texas; and grandson, Michael Houdmann (son of Charles Clay Houdmann).
Arlyn lived most of his life in George West and Beeville, Texas, where he managed and owned multiple businesses. Business was a hallmark of Arlyn’s life, and his professional success was something around which he held sincere and well-deserved pride.
Many said Arlyn “bled orange,” and in fact, he did. There was no greater fan of The University of Texas, and football of any kind, than Arlyn Houdmann. This was a love he passed down to his children and grandchildren. His loved ones will think of him always whenever all things football is mentioned or experienced.
Undoubtedly, the greatest love of Arlyn’s life was his wife, Lois, and family was the most special thing to him. He also had other passions such as yardwork, photography, and his dogs. Yard of the month was not an uncommon accolade for his Texas homes, and he had one of the best cameras available which he used to take beautiful nature photos, many of which his children and grandchildren have on display in their homes. One of his wonderful vintage 35MM camera was gifted to his granddaughter, Heather Burton, when her passion for photography became front and center in her life. Arlyn had many beloved dogs in his life, and he cared for them with the utmost intentionality. One of his loved ones, notoriously remarked that Arlyn took such good care of his animals that if he were to be reincarnated, he wanted to be reincarnated as one of “Arlyn Houdmann’s dogs!”
Faith in God was part of Arlyn’s life from childhood, and he developed an even deeper Faith and trust in God in the latter years of his life which brought him tremendous peace and comfort during the final stages of his life. That Faith in God now brings beautiful peace to his loved ones remaining on earth for now.
Arlyn’s family sends its deepest gratitude for the love, support, and encouragement received as movements are made toward saying earthly goodbyes to our husband, Dad, “PaPa,” “Grandpa,” and friend. Your kindness means more to us than we can adequately express.
All are welcome to join us for memorial and burial services at the First Methodist Church in George West, Texas, on Saturday, January 14, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m.