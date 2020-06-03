Arthur Eugene (Gene) Probst, Jr., 92, of Wichita Falls, passed away peacefully surrounded by many members of his family on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
The family received friends at a visitation from 6:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Friday, June 5th, at Lunn’s Colonial Funeral Home, 2812 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 6th, at Lunn’s Chapel. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Lunn’s.
A son of the late Zadie Corinne (Weatherly) and Arthur Eugene Probst, Sr., Gene was born on November 20, 1927, in George West, Texas. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin in 1949 with a B.S. in Civil Engineering and was a member of the Chi Epsilon Honorary Civil Engineering Fraternity and the Tau Beta Phi Honorary Engineering Fraternity. He was registered as a Professional Engineer and a Public Land Surveyor of Texas. From 1968 to 1978, Gene served on the Texas State Board of Registration for Public Land Surveyors. He was a longtime member of the Texas Society of Professional Engineers and the Texas Society of Professional Surveyors.
After graduating college, Gene worked for 6 years as a civil engineer for Humble Oil and Refining Company, which later became ExxonMobil. In 1955, he became a partner with Corlett, Corlett and Probst, a consulting engineering and surveying company which later became Corlett, Probst and Boyd. His career with the company spanned 46 years until his retirement in 2001.
When he was 15 years old, Gene met the love of his life, Helen May Caron. They were married on September 1, 1948, and remained together for over 71 years until they were parted by his death. They were blessed with three children, Dale Eugene, Dennis Lee and Debra Helen. Gene was a devoted husband and father, and his family was the greatest joy of his life. He began as Dad to his children, became Grandpa to his grandchildren, and finally Paw-Paw to his great-grandchildren, who were the sunshine and greatest joy of his later years.
Gene loved to play bridge and was a superior player who became an ACBL life master. He was an avid stamp collector who amassed a large international collection mounted in thirty stamp albums. Gene enjoyed traveling and was able to visit several European countries and Caribbean islands, Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, Alaska, Canada and Mexico. He was a high school quarterback and loved to play and watch all types of sports.
Gene was a long time member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, joining the church shortly after the initial construction. He served on numerous committees at the church and was a member of the church softball team. When the church sanctuary was constructed years later, he was an active member of the Building Committee.
Along with his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Laurice Probst; son, Dale Probst; and granddaughters, Kerri and Kristen Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Helen Probst; brother, Joe Probst; sister, Elaine Bennett and husband Lamon; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Ward; son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Kathy Probst; daughter and son-in-law, Debbie King and Richard McBay; grandson, Wes Luna and wife Rashelle; grandson, John Probst; granddaughters, Allison Luna and Laura Veren; granddaughter, Colleen Brillhart and husband Albert Jimenez; granddaughter, Chelsea Howells and husband Jason; granddaughter, Jamie Foster and husband Thomas; great-grandsons, Caleb Jimenez and Aiden Moses; great-granddaughters, Emily Luna, Madison Brillhart, Kyla Moses, Autumn Howells, Summer Howells and Hallee Howells; and numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews and -nieces, cousins and second cousins.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the charity of their choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.