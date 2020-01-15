Arturo Heritage Longoria, Jr., age 46, formerly of Three Rivers, passed away at a hospital in Ohio following an extended illness.
He was born to Arturo and Margaret (Heritage) Longoria Sr. on May 18, 1973 in Beeville.
Art was a kind and loving soul to everyone he knew and met. He was always willing to extend a hand to those in need and would give the shirt off his back to anyone that needed his help. He lived his life to the fullest and with no regrets. He loved his family with all his heart. Since moving to Ohio, he made many great friends in the Grove City and Canton area who meant a lot to him. He cherished all the personal and professional friendships he made working as a nurse. Above all, he loved the fact that he was born and raised in Texas and was proud to call himself a Texan. He always talked about returning to his roots to be with his family, relatives and friends who all loved him dearly. Wednesday Jan. 15, 2020 he will be returning home to Texas, his final resting place, so that his ashes can be spread on the blue bonnets that he truly loved and missed. On behalf of our family we would like to extend our appreciation for all the outpouring of love and support we have received regarding the loss of our son, brother and uncle. He is loved and truly missed.
He is survived by his parents, Arturo and Margaret Longoria of Three Rivers; his brother, Albert and sister-in-law, Amber Longoria and their children, Marcus and Colton Longoria of Columbus, Ohio; his sister, Anita Longoria and her children, Michael and Katelyn Handy of Jourdanton; his brother, Joe and sister-in-law, Christina Benavides of Kenedy and their children, Jesse Benavides and Marina Bustos of Kenedy along with their children, Mila and Emma Benavides; a niece, Justine Benavides of Kenedy; step-sons, Chase and Cole Antle from a previous marriage of Columbus, Ohio; his girlfriend, Karen Covington and her daughter, Bethany Fisher of Uniontow, Ohio.
There will be visitation on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a Prayer Service to begin at 4 p.m. at Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers. A cremation will follow.
Arrangements are under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Three Rivers.
