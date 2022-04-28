Surrounded by his beloved wife and family, Arturo “Tudy” Gutierrez peacefully passed from this world into the loving arms of Jesus Christ on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the age of 66.
Tudy was born Sept. 30, 1955 to Maria Luisa (Rodriguez) and Bernardino Gutierrez Sr. in Mercedes, Texas. On July 19, 1975, he married the love of his life, Marta Zapata, in George West, where they resided for the most part of their life. They spent the last year in Victoria to be close to their daughter, Mandy, and family. As a faithful parishioner of St. George Catholic Church, Tudy was also a beloved member of the George West community. He retired from the City of Corpus Christi after being employed for numerous years at Choke Canyon Reservoir in Live Oak County.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maria Luisa and Bernardino Gutierrez Sr.
Tudy is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Marta (Zapata) Gutierrez of Victoria; his daughter, Amanda (Roland) Gaytan of Victoria; granddaughter, Lauren Gaytan; grandson, Jesse Gaytan; four brothers, Rudy Gutierrez and Sam Gutierrez, both of George West, Bernardino (Zobe) Gutierrez Jr. of Corpus Christi and Noe (Ann) Gutierrez of Canyon Lake; six sisters, Lupe De Los Santos of Orange Grove, Olga (Richard) Cantu of George West, Dora (Mando) Leal of Beeville, Mary (Joe) Zapata of George West, Gloria (Adrian) Gonzales of California and Tina (Dennis) Quebodeaux of Three Rivers.
Visitation was held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, at St. George Catholic Church with a Rosary recited at 7 o’clock that evening.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at St. George Catholic Church with Father Romeo Salinas officiating. Burial will follow at the George West Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Joe Zapata, Thomas Zapata, Dennis Quebodeaux, Bo East, Brandon Gutierrez and Warren Reyna.
Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Zapata, Eddie Zapata and Joe Zapata Jr.
