Barbara Jean Garverick, 80, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, after a long battle with COPD. Barbara was born Nov. 18, 1940, in San Antonio to John and Zelma Leistra. Barbara graduated from Del Valle High School in Austin and was a Senior Buyer for Diamond Shamrock/Valero and retired after 25 years.
Allen and Barbara married in San Antonio on Dec. 21,1991. Both were vital members of Central Christian Church in San Antonio for many years until they moved to Broken Arrow to be closer to family. Barbara served in several capacities of her church, most notably in the sewing ministry that provided handmade clothes for children served by the Inman Christian Center. She also loved quilting and made numerous quilts for family and friends.
Barbara loved to sew, play games, (especially word games!), cook, be with friends and garden. She was also quite proud to welcome her great-great-grandchild almost two years ago, making her the matriarch of five generations.
Barbara is survived by her faithful friend and husband of nearly 30 years, Allen, and numerous family members and friends here and across the country.
Barbara and her family, (Clarence Allison, Lisa McCord and Mollie McCord) were long time residents of Three Rivers from the late 1960’s to early 1980’s.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, at South Heights Cemetery in Sapulpa, Oklahoma. A memorial service will be held in the coming months.
Services are under the direction of Smith Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Barbara wished to have donations made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.